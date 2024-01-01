250 Samoan talas to Argentine pesos

Convert WST to ARS at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = $363.0 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:05
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

WST to ARS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ARS
1 WST to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High363.3690363.3690
Low357.0510335.5990
Average361.1634352.3785
Change1.29%6.62%
View full history

1 WST to ARS stats

The performance of WST to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 363.3690 and a 30 day low of 357.0510. This means the 30 day average was 361.1634. The change for WST to ARS was 1.29.

The performance of WST to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 363.3690 and a 90 day low of 335.5990. This means the 90 day average was 352.3785. The change for WST to ARS was 6.62.

Track market ratesView WST to ARS chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9251.5117.6881.3850.77284.0741.32
1 EUR1.08211.63319.131.4980.83590.9261.428
1 AUD0.6620.613111.7180.9180.51155.6950.874
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7530.075

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Argentine Peso
1 WST363.00800 ARS
5 WST1,815.04000 ARS
10 WST3,630.08000 ARS
20 WST7,260.16000 ARS
50 WST18,150.40000 ARS
100 WST36,300.80000 ARS
250 WST90,752.00000 ARS
500 WST181,504.00000 ARS
1000 WST363,008.00000 ARS
2000 WST726,016.00000 ARS
5000 WST1,815,040.00000 ARS
10000 WST3,630,080.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Samoan Tala
1 ARS0.00275 WST
5 ARS0.01377 WST
10 ARS0.02755 WST
20 ARS0.05510 WST
50 ARS0.13774 WST
100 ARS0.27548 WST
250 ARS0.68869 WST
500 ARS1.37738 WST
1000 ARS2.75476 WST
2000 ARS5.50952 WST
5000 ARS13.77380 WST
10000 ARS27.54760 WST