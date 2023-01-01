Argentine pesos to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert ARS to TJS at the real exchange rate

1000 ars
30.98 tjs

1.00000 ARS = 0.03098 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:53
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.084590.26021.486041.67090.9639518.7449
1 GBP1.143911.2404103.2351.699661.91111.1026721.4396
1 USD0.92210.806192183.22751.370251.540710.888817.2844
1 INR0.01107910.00968660.012015310.01646390.01851210.01067920.207677

How to convert Argentine pesos to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Tajikistani Somoni
1 ARS0.03098 TJS
5 ARS0.15489 TJS
10 ARS0.30978 TJS
20 ARS0.61957 TJS
50 ARS1.54892 TJS
100 ARS3.09785 TJS
250 ARS7.74463 TJS
500 ARS15.48925 TJS
1000 ARS30.97850 TJS
2000 ARS61.95700 TJS
5000 ARS154.89250 TJS
10000 ARS309.78500 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Argentine Peso
1 TJS32.28040 ARS
5 TJS161.40200 ARS
10 TJS322.80400 ARS
20 TJS645.60800 ARS
50 TJS1614.02000 ARS
100 TJS3228.04000 ARS
250 TJS8070.10000 ARS
500 TJS16140.20000 ARS
1000 TJS32280.40000 ARS
2000 TJS64560.80000 ARS
5000 TJS161402.00000 ARS
10000 TJS322804.00000 ARS