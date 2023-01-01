Argentine pesos to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert ARS to SVC at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
24.81 svc

1.00000 ARS = 0.02481 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.084590.26021.486041.67090.9639518.7449
1 GBP1.143911.2404103.2351.699661.91111.1026721.4396
1 USD0.92210.806192183.22751.370251.540710.888817.2844
1 INR0.01107910.00968660.012015310.01646390.01851210.01067920.207677

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Salvadoran Colón
1 ARS0.02481 SVC
5 ARS0.12407 SVC
10 ARS0.24813 SVC
20 ARS0.49627 SVC
50 ARS1.24067 SVC
100 ARS2.48134 SVC
250 ARS6.20335 SVC
500 ARS12.40670 SVC
1000 ARS24.81340 SVC
2000 ARS49.62680 SVC
5000 ARS124.06700 SVC
10000 ARS248.13400 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Argentine Peso
1 SVC40.30070 ARS
5 SVC201.50350 ARS
10 SVC403.00700 ARS
20 SVC806.01400 ARS
50 SVC2015.03500 ARS
100 SVC4030.07000 ARS
250 SVC10075.17500 ARS
500 SVC20150.35000 ARS
1000 SVC40300.70000 ARS
2000 SVC80601.40000 ARS
5000 SVC201503.50000 ARS
10000 SVC403007.00000 ARS