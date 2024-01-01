20 Argentine pesos to Salvadoran colóns

Convert ARS to SVC at the real exchange rate

20 ars
0.18 svc

$1.000 ARS = ₡0.009199 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:59
ARS to SVC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SVC
1 ARS to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00940.0098
Low0.00920.0092
Average0.00930.0095
Change-1.88%-5.69%
1 ARS to SVC stats

The performance of ARS to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0094 and a 30 day low of 0.0092. This means the 30 day average was 0.0093. The change for ARS to SVC was -1.88.

The performance of ARS to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0098 and a 90 day low of 0.0092. This means the 90 day average was 0.0095. The change for ARS to SVC was -5.69.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Salvadoran Colón
1 ARS0.00920 SVC
5 ARS0.04599 SVC
10 ARS0.09199 SVC
20 ARS0.18398 SVC
50 ARS0.45994 SVC
100 ARS0.91989 SVC
250 ARS2.29972 SVC
500 ARS4.59944 SVC
1000 ARS9.19889 SVC
2000 ARS18.39778 SVC
5000 ARS45.99445 SVC
10000 ARS91.98890 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Argentine Peso
1 SVC108.70900 ARS
5 SVC543.54500 ARS
10 SVC1,087.09000 ARS
20 SVC2,174.18000 ARS
50 SVC5,435.45000 ARS
100 SVC10,870.90000 ARS
250 SVC27,177.25000 ARS
500 SVC54,354.50000 ARS
1000 SVC108,709.00000 ARS
2000 SVC217,418.00000 ARS
5000 SVC543,545.00000 ARS
10000 SVC1,087,090.00000 ARS