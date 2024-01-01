500 Argentine pesos to Romanian leus

Convert ARS to RON at the real exchange rate

500 ars
2.37 ron

$1.000 ARS = L0.004736 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:25
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ARS to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RON
1 ARS to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00490.0051
Low0.00470.0047
Average0.00480.0050
Change-3.09%-7.06%
View full history

1 ARS to RON stats

The performance of ARS to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0049 and a 30 day low of 0.0047. This means the 30 day average was 0.0048. The change for ARS to RON was -3.09.

The performance of ARS to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0051 and a 90 day low of 0.0047. This means the 90 day average was 0.0050. The change for ARS to RON was -7.06.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4781.350.90517.8651.30717.8650.762
1 AUD0.67710.9130.61212.0870.88412.0870.515
1 CAD0.7411.09510.67113.2360.96813.2360.564
1 EUR1.1051.6331.491119.7381.44419.7380.842

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Romanian Leu
1 ARS0.00474 RON
5 ARS0.02368 RON
10 ARS0.04736 RON
20 ARS0.09472 RON
50 ARS0.23679 RON
100 ARS0.47359 RON
250 ARS1.18397 RON
500 ARS2.36793 RON
1000 ARS4.73586 RON
2000 ARS9.47172 RON
5000 ARS23.67930 RON
10000 ARS47.35860 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Argentine Peso
1 RON211.15500 ARS
5 RON1,055.77500 ARS
10 RON2,111.55000 ARS
20 RON4,223.10000 ARS
50 RON10,557.75000 ARS
100 RON21,115.50000 ARS
250 RON52,788.75000 ARS
500 RON105,577.50000 ARS
1000 RON211,155.00000 ARS
2000 RON422,310.00000 ARS
5000 RON1,055,775.00000 ARS
10000 RON2,111,550.00000 ARS