1 thousand Argentine pesos to New Zealand dollars

Convert ARS to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
1.69 nzd

$1.000 ARS = $0.001687 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:11
ARS to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NZD
1 ARS to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00180.0018
Low0.00170.0017
Average0.00170.0018
Change-6.22%-6.58%
1 ARS to NZD stats

The performance of ARS to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0018 and a 30 day low of 0.0017. This means the 30 day average was 0.0017. The change for ARS to NZD was -6.22.

The performance of ARS to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0018 and a 90 day low of 0.0017. This means the 90 day average was 0.0018. The change for ARS to NZD was -6.58.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4791.350.90517.8651.30717.8650.762
1 AUD0.67610.9130.61212.080.88412.080.515
1 CAD0.7411.09610.67113.2350.96813.2350.564
1 EUR1.1051.6341.491119.7351.44319.7350.842

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / New Zealand Dollar
1 ARS0.00169 NZD
5 ARS0.00843 NZD
10 ARS0.01687 NZD
20 ARS0.03373 NZD
50 ARS0.08433 NZD
100 ARS0.16865 NZD
250 ARS0.42163 NZD
500 ARS0.84327 NZD
1000 ARS1.68653 NZD
2000 ARS3.37306 NZD
5000 ARS8.43265 NZD
10000 ARS16.86530 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 NZD592.93200 ARS
5 NZD2,964.66000 ARS
10 NZD5,929.32000 ARS
20 NZD11,858.64000 ARS
50 NZD29,646.60000 ARS
100 NZD59,293.20000 ARS
250 NZD148,233.00000 ARS
500 NZD296,466.00000 ARS
1000 NZD592,932.00000 ARS
2000 NZD1,185,864.00000 ARS
5000 NZD2,964,660.00000 ARS
10000 NZD5,929,320.00000 ARS