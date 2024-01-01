50 Argentine pesos to Euros

Convert ARS to EUR at the real exchange rate

50 ars
0.05 eur

$1.000 ARS = €0.0009515 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:56
ARS to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

EUR
1 ARS to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00100.0010
Low0.00090.0009
Average0.00100.0010
Change-3.12%-7.13%
1 ARS to EUR stats

The performance of ARS to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0010 and a 30 day low of 0.0009. This means the 30 day average was 0.0010. The change for ARS to EUR was -3.12.

The performance of ARS to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0010 and a 90 day low of 0.0009. This means the 90 day average was 0.0010. The change for ARS to EUR was -7.13.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4781.350.90517.8711.30617.8710.762
1 AUD0.67610.9130.61212.0890.88412.0890.515
1 CAD0.7411.09510.67113.2410.96813.2410.564
1 EUR1.1051.6331.491119.7461.44319.7460.842

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Euro
1 ARS0.00095 EUR
5 ARS0.00476 EUR
10 ARS0.00951 EUR
20 ARS0.01903 EUR
50 ARS0.04757 EUR
100 ARS0.09515 EUR
250 ARS0.23787 EUR
500 ARS0.47575 EUR
1000 ARS0.95149 EUR
2000 ARS1.90298 EUR
5000 ARS4.75745 EUR
10000 ARS9.51490 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Argentine Peso
1 EUR1,050.98000 ARS
5 EUR5,254.90000 ARS
10 EUR10,509.80000 ARS
20 EUR21,019.60000 ARS
50 EUR52,549.00000 ARS
100 EUR105,098.00000 ARS
250 EUR262,745.00000 ARS
500 EUR525,490.00000 ARS
1000 EUR1,050,980.00000 ARS
2000 EUR2,101,960.00000 ARS
5000 EUR5,254,900.00000 ARS
10000 EUR10,509,800.00000 ARS