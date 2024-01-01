1 Argentine peso to Djiboutian francs

Convert ARS to DJF at the real exchange rate

1 ars
0 djf

$1.000 ARS = Fdj0.1869 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:53
ARS to DJF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

DJF
1 ARS to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.19030.1980
Low0.18690.1869
Average0.18870.1925
Change-1.76%-5.58%
1 ARS to DJF stats

The performance of ARS to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1903 and a 30 day low of 0.1869. This means the 30 day average was 0.1887. The change for ARS to DJF was -1.76.

The performance of ARS to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1980 and a 90 day low of 0.1869. This means the 90 day average was 0.1925. The change for ARS to DJF was -5.58.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4781.350.90517.871.30617.870.762
1 AUD0.67710.9130.61212.0910.88412.0910.515
1 CAD0.7411.09510.6713.2420.96813.2420.564
1 EUR1.1051.6331.492119.751.44419.750.842

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Djiboutian Franc
1 ARS0.18692 DJF
5 ARS0.93460 DJF
10 ARS1.86919 DJF
20 ARS3.73838 DJF
50 ARS9.34595 DJF
100 ARS18.69190 DJF
250 ARS46.72975 DJF
500 ARS93.45950 DJF
1000 ARS186.91900 DJF
2000 ARS373.83800 DJF
5000 ARS934.59500 DJF
10000 ARS1,869.19000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Argentine Peso
1 DJF5.34990 ARS
5 DJF26.74950 ARS
10 DJF53.49900 ARS
20 DJF106.99800 ARS
50 DJF267.49500 ARS
100 DJF534.99000 ARS
250 DJF1,337.47500 ARS
500 DJF2,674.95000 ARS
1000 DJF5,349.90000 ARS
2000 DJF10,699.80000 ARS
5000 DJF26,749.50000 ARS
10000 DJF53,499.00000 ARS