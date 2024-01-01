1 thousand Angolan kwanzas to Ugandan shillings

Convert AOA to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
4,032 ugx

Kz1.000 AOA = Ush4.032 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:59
AOA to UGX conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
UGX
1 AOA to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.21284.4472
Low4.01854.0185
Average4.12134.2138
Change-3.63%-9.34%
1 AOA to UGX stats

The performance of AOA to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.2128 and a 30 day low of 4.0185. This means the 30 day average was 4.1213. The change for AOA to UGX was -3.63.

The performance of AOA to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.4472 and a 90 day low of 4.0185. This means the 90 day average was 4.2138. The change for AOA to UGX was -9.34.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Ugandan Shilling
1 AOA4.03185 UGX
5 AOA20.15925 UGX
10 AOA40.31850 UGX
20 AOA80.63700 UGX
50 AOA201.59250 UGX
100 AOA403.18500 UGX
250 AOA1,007.96250 UGX
500 AOA2,015.92500 UGX
1000 AOA4,031.85000 UGX
2000 AOA8,063.70000 UGX
5000 AOA20,159.25000 UGX
10000 AOA40,318.50000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Angolan Kwanza
1 UGX0.24803 AOA
5 UGX1.24013 AOA
10 UGX2.48025 AOA
20 UGX4.96050 AOA
50 UGX12.40125 AOA
100 UGX24.80250 AOA
250 UGX62.00625 AOA
500 UGX124.01250 AOA
1000 UGX248.02500 AOA
2000 UGX496.05000 AOA
5000 UGX1,240.12500 AOA
10000 UGX2,480.25000 AOA