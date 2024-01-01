500 Ugandan shillings to Angolan kwanzas

Convert UGX to AOA at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = Kz0.2503 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:41
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UGX to AOA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AOA
1 UGX to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.26190.2619
Low0.24930.2374
Average0.25280.2479
Change-2.24%5.30%
View full history

1 UGX to AOA stats

The performance of UGX to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2619 and a 30 day low of 0.2493. This means the 30 day average was 0.2528. The change for UGX to AOA was -2.24.

The performance of UGX to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2619 and a 90 day low of 0.2374. This means the 90 day average was 0.2479. The change for UGX to AOA was 5.30.

Track market ratesView UGX to AOA chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5080.9251.320.77284.0851,710.371.386
1 AUD0.66310.6140.8750.51255.7611,134.230.919
1 EUR1.0811.6311.4270.83490.8791,848.571.498
1 SGD0.7581.1420.70110.58563.7011,295.731.05

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Angolan Kwanza
1 UGX0.25034 AOA
5 UGX1.25169 AOA
10 UGX2.50337 AOA
20 UGX5.00674 AOA
50 UGX12.51685 AOA
100 UGX25.03370 AOA
250 UGX62.58425 AOA
500 UGX125.16850 AOA
1000 UGX250.33700 AOA
2000 UGX500.67400 AOA
5000 UGX1,251.68500 AOA
10000 UGX2,503.37000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Ugandan Shilling
1 AOA3.99461 UGX
5 AOA19.97305 UGX
10 AOA39.94610 UGX
20 AOA79.89220 UGX
50 AOA199.73050 UGX
100 AOA399.46100 UGX
250 AOA998.65250 UGX
500 AOA1,997.30500 UGX
1000 AOA3,994.61000 UGX
2000 AOA7,989.22000 UGX
5000 AOA19,973.05000 UGX
10000 AOA39,946.10000 UGX