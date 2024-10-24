Ugandan shilling to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ugandan shilling to Angolan kwanzas is currently 0.250 today, reflecting a -0.123% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ugandan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a 0.130% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ugandan shilling to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 0.252 on 17-10-2024 and a low of 0.250 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-10-2024, with a 0.723% increase in value.