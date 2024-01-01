1 thousand Angolan kwanzas to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

Convert AOA to TTD at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
7.34 ttd

Kz1.000 AOA = TT$0.007336 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:54
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AOA to TTD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TTD
1 AOA to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00760.0079
Low0.00730.0073
Average0.00750.0077
Change-3.42%-6.88%
View full history

1 AOA to TTD stats

The performance of AOA to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0076 and a 30 day low of 0.0073. This means the 30 day average was 0.0075. The change for AOA to TTD was -3.42.

The performance of AOA to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0079 and a 90 day low of 0.0073. This means the 90 day average was 0.0077. The change for AOA to TTD was -6.88.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.9051.351.4781.30617.86883.910.762
1 EUR1.10511.4921.6341.44419.74892.7410.842
1 CAD0.7410.6711.0950.96813.23962.1720.564
1 AUD0.6770.6120.91310.88412.08856.7690.515

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanzas

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 AOA0.00734 TTD
5 AOA0.03668 TTD
10 AOA0.07336 TTD
20 AOA0.14672 TTD
50 AOA0.36680 TTD
100 AOA0.73360 TTD
250 AOA1.83399 TTD
500 AOA3.66799 TTD
1000 AOA7.33597 TTD
2000 AOA14.67194 TTD
5000 AOA36.67985 TTD
10000 AOA73.35970 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 TTD136.31500 AOA
5 TTD681.57500 AOA
10 TTD1,363.15000 AOA
20 TTD2,726.30000 AOA
50 TTD6,815.75000 AOA
100 TTD13,631.50000 AOA
250 TTD34,078.75000 AOA
500 TTD68,157.50000 AOA
1000 TTD136,315.00000 AOA
2000 TTD272,630.00000 AOA
5000 TTD681,575.00000 AOA
10000 TTD1,363,150.00000 AOA