20 Angolan kwanzas to Myanmar kyats

Convert AOA to MMK at the real exchange rate

20 aoa
45.57 mmk

Kz1.000 AOA = K2.278 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:24
AOA to MMK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MMK
1 AOA to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.37292.4532
Low2.27332.2733
Average2.32692.3787
Change-3.57%-7.13%
1 AOA to MMK stats

The performance of AOA to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3729 and a 30 day low of 2.2733. This means the 30 day average was 2.3269. The change for AOA to MMK was -3.57.

The performance of AOA to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.4532 and a 90 day low of 2.2733. This means the 90 day average was 2.3787. The change for AOA to MMK was -7.13.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

