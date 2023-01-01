Angolan kwanzas to Myanmar kyats today

Convert AOA to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
2,507.70 mmk

1.00000 AOA = 2.50770 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.922051.37051.541191.348718.225183.23650.806712
1 EUR1.0845511.486381.67151.4627319.76690.27410.8749
1 CAD0.7296610.67277711.124540.98409313.298160.73440.588626
1 AUD0.648850.5982670.88924910.87510411.825454.0080.523435

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanza

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Myanma Kyat
1 AOA2.50770 MMK
5 AOA12.53850 MMK
10 AOA25.07700 MMK
20 AOA50.15400 MMK
50 AOA125.38500 MMK
100 AOA250.77000 MMK
250 AOA626.92500 MMK
500 AOA1253.85000 MMK
1000 AOA2507.70000 MMK
2000 AOA5015.40000 MMK
5000 AOA12538.50000 MMK
10000 AOA25077.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Angolan Kwanza
1 MMK0.39877 AOA
5 MMK1.99385 AOA
10 MMK3.98771 AOA
20 MMK7.97542 AOA
50 MMK19.93855 AOA
100 MMK39.87710 AOA
250 MMK99.69275 AOA
500 MMK199.38550 AOA
1000 MMK398.77100 AOA
2000 MMK797.54200 AOA
5000 MMK1993.85500 AOA
10000 MMK3987.71000 AOA