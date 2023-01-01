Armenian drams to Bulgarian levs today

Convert AMD to BGN at the real exchange rate

1000 amd
4.47 bgn

1.00000 AMD = 0.00447 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:58
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Bulgarian Lev
1 AMD0.00447 BGN
5 AMD0.02237 BGN
10 AMD0.04474 BGN
20 AMD0.08947 BGN
50 AMD0.22368 BGN
100 AMD0.44735 BGN
250 AMD1.11838 BGN
500 AMD2.23676 BGN
1000 AMD4.47351 BGN
2000 AMD8.94702 BGN
5000 AMD22.36755 BGN
10000 AMD44.73510 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Armenian Dram
1 BGN223.53800 AMD
5 BGN1117.69000 AMD
10 BGN2235.38000 AMD
20 BGN4470.76000 AMD
50 BGN11176.90000 AMD
100 BGN22353.80000 AMD
250 BGN55884.50000 AMD
500 BGN111769.00000 AMD
1000 BGN223538.00000 AMD
2000 BGN447076.00000 AMD
5000 BGN1117690.00000 AMD
10000 BGN2235380.00000 AMD