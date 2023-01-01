United Arab Emirates dirhams to Russian rubles today

Convert AED to RUB at the real exchange rate

1000 aed
24164.10 rub

1.00000 AED = 24.16410 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:38
Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.23287.250.92130.80619255.68281.369817.2781
1 INR0.012014913.451280.01106960.009686310.6690230.0164580.207595
1 PKR0.003481290.28974810.003207380.002806590.1938480.004768670.06015
1 EUR1.085490.3378311.78110.87560.43811.4867818.7536

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Russian Ruble
1 AED24.16410 RUB
5 AED120.82050 RUB
10 AED241.64100 RUB
20 AED483.28200 RUB
50 AED1208.20500 RUB
100 AED2416.41000 RUB
250 AED6041.02500 RUB
500 AED12082.05000 RUB
1000 AED24164.10000 RUB
2000 AED48328.20000 RUB
5000 AED120820.50000 RUB
10000 AED241641.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 RUB0.04138 AED
5 RUB0.20692 AED
10 RUB0.41384 AED
20 RUB0.82767 AED
50 RUB2.06918 AED
100 RUB4.13836 AED
250 RUB10.34590 AED
500 RUB20.69180 AED
1000 RUB41.38360 AED
2000 RUB82.76720 AED
5000 RUB206.91800 AED
10000 RUB413.83600 AED