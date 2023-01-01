United Arab Emirates dirhams to Hungarian forints today

Convert AED to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
94,406 huf

1.00000 AED = 94.40610 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:31
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.225287.250.921250.80606255.68631.3696517.267
1 INR0.012015613.451490.01106920.009685330.6691050.01645720.207474
1 PKR0.003481290.2897310.003207080.002806130.193860.004768150.0601114
1 EUR1.085590.3407311.8110.8749560.44751.4867618.7433

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Hungarian Forint
1 AED94.40610 HUF
5 AED472.03050 HUF
10 AED944.06100 HUF
20 AED1888.12200 HUF
50 AED4720.30500 HUF
100 AED9440.61000 HUF
250 AED23601.52500 HUF
500 AED47203.05000 HUF
1000 AED94406.10000 HUF
2000 AED188812.20000 HUF
5000 AED472030.50000 HUF
10000 AED944061.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / United Arab Emirates Dirham
2000 HUF21.18500 AED
5000 HUF52.96250 AED
10000 HUF105.92500 AED
15000 HUF158.88750 AED
20000 HUF211.85000 AED
30000 HUF317.77500 AED
40000 HUF423.70000 AED
50000 HUF529.62500 AED
60000 HUF635.55000 AED
100000 HUF1059.25000 AED
150000 HUF1588.87500 AED
200000 HUF2118.50000 AED