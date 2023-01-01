United Arab Emirates dirhams to Croatian kunas today

1,000 aed
1,917.38 hrk

1.00000 AED = 1.91738 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:31
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Croatian Kuna
1 AED1.91738 HRK
5 AED9.58690 HRK
10 AED19.17380 HRK
20 AED38.34760 HRK
50 AED95.86900 HRK
100 AED191.73800 HRK
250 AED479.34500 HRK
500 AED958.69000 HRK
1000 AED1917.38000 HRK
2000 AED3834.76000 HRK
5000 AED9586.90000 HRK
10000 AED19173.80000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 HRK0.52155 AED
5 HRK2.60773 AED
10 HRK5.21545 AED
20 HRK10.43090 AED
50 HRK26.07725 AED
100 HRK52.15450 AED
250 HRK130.38625 AED
500 HRK260.77250 AED
1000 HRK521.54500 AED
2000 HRK1043.09000 AED
5000 HRK2607.72500 AED
10000 HRK5215.45000 AED