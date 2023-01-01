United Arab Emirates dirhams to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert AED to BDT at the real exchange rate

1000 aed
30153.30 bdt

1.00000 AED = 30.15330 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:27
Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.2285287.250.921250.80615955.67721.369117.2658
1 INR0.012015113.451340.01106870.009686090.6689680.01644990.207451
1 PKR0.003481290.28974210.003207080.002806470.1938280.004766230.0601072
1 EUR1.085590.3445311.8110.875160.43761.4861618.742

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Bangladeshi Taka
1 AED30.15330 BDT
5 AED150.76650 BDT
10 AED301.53300 BDT
20 AED603.06600 BDT
50 AED1507.66500 BDT
100 AED3015.33000 BDT
250 AED7538.32500 BDT
500 AED15076.65000 BDT
1000 AED30153.30000 BDT
2000 AED60306.60000 BDT
5000 AED150766.50000 BDT
10000 AED301533.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BDT0.03316 AED
5 BDT0.16582 AED
10 BDT0.33164 AED
20 BDT0.66328 AED
50 BDT1.65820 AED
100 BDT3.31639 AED
250 BDT8.29098 AED
500 BDT16.58195 AED
1000 BDT33.16390 AED
2000 BDT66.32780 AED
5000 BDT165.81950 AED
10000 BDT331.63900 AED