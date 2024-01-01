United Arab Emirates dirhams to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert AED to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
31,962.50 bdt

د.إ1.000 AED = Tk31.96 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:02
Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.566278.60.9310.78558.7011.37518.56
1 INR0.01213.3340.0110.0090.7020.0160.222
1 PKR0.0040.310.0030.0030.2110.0050.067
1 EUR1.07489.75299.21610.84363.0441.47719.933

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Bangladeshi Taka
1 AED31,96250 BDT
5 AED159,81250 BDT
10 AED319,62500 BDT
20 AED639,25000 BDT
50 AED1.598,12500 BDT
100 AED3.196,25000 BDT
250 AED7.990,62500 BDT
500 AED15.981,25000 BDT
1000 AED31.962,50000 BDT
2000 AED63.925,00000 BDT
5000 AED159.812,50000 BDT
10000 AED319.625,00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BDT0,03129 AED
5 BDT0,15643 AED
10 BDT0,31287 AED
20 BDT0,62573 AED
50 BDT1,56433 AED
100 BDT3,12866 AED
250 BDT7,82165 AED
500 BDT15,64330 AED
1000 BDT31,28660 AED
2000 BDT62,57320 AED
5000 BDT156,43300 AED
10000 BDT312,86600 AED