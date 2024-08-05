دولار بليز إلى Cfa franc bceao exchange rate history

The exchange rate for دولار بليز إلى Cfa franc bceao is currently ٣٠٠٫٢٩٥ today, reflecting a -0.048% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of دولار بليز has remained relatively stable, with a -0.087% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of دولار بليز إلى Cfa franc bceao has fluctuated between a high of ٣٠١٫١٢٦ on 08-08-2024 and a low of ٢٩٨٫٤٢٠ on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.391% decrease in value.