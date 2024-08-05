دولار بليز إلى Cfa franc bceao Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the دولار بليز إلى Cfa franc bceao history summary. This is the دولار بليز (BZD) إلى Cfa franc bceao (XOF) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BZD and XOF historical data from 12-08-2019 to 12-08-2024.

1,000 bzd
300,295 xof

BZ$1.000 BZD = CFA300.3 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at ١٢ أغسطس ٢٠٢٤

BZD إلى XOF مخطط التحويل

منذ دقيقة واحدة، 0
سعر الصرف الفعلي

دولار بليز إلى Cfa franc bceao exchange rate history

The exchange rate for دولار بليز إلى Cfa franc bceao is currently ٣٠٠٫٢٩٥ today, reflecting a -0.048% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of دولار بليز has remained relatively stable, with a -0.087% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of دولار بليز إلى Cfa franc bceao has fluctuated between a high of ٣٠١٫١٢٦ on 08-08-2024 and a low of ٢٩٨٫٤٢٠ on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.391% decrease in value.

كيفية تحويل دولار بليزي إلى فرنك غرب إفريقي

  • 1

    أدخل المبلغ الخاص بك

    اكتب ببساطة في المربع مقدار ما تريد تحويله.

  • 2

    اختر عملاتك

    انقر على القائمة المنسدلة لاختيار BZD في القائمة المنسدلة الأولى كعملة تريد تحويلها و XOF في الانخفاض الثاني كعملة تريد تحويلها إليها.

  • 3

    هذا هو

    سيظهر لك محول العملة الخاص بنا معدل BZD الحالي إلى XOF وكيف تغير خلال اليوم أو الأسبوع أو الشهر الماضي.

