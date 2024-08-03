10 US dollars to Indian rupees
Convert USD to INR at the real exchange rate
|1 USD to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|83.8008
|83.8008
|Low
|83.4356
|83.0402
|Average
|83.6253
|83.4903
|Change
|0.37%
|0.53%
|View full history
1 USD to INR stats
The performance of USD to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 83.8008 and a 30 day low of 83.4356. This means the 30 day average was 83.6253. The change for USD to INR was 0.37.
The performance of USD to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 83.8008 and a 90 day low of 83.0402. This means the 90 day average was 83.4903. The change for USD to INR was 0.53.
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert US dollars to Indian rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current USD to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for US dollars
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates US Dollar / Indian Rupee
|1 USD
|83.80080 INR
|5 USD
|419.00400 INR
|10 USD
|838.00800 INR
|20 USD
|1,676.01600 INR
|50 USD
|4,190.04000 INR
|100 USD
|8,380.08000 INR
|250 USD
|20,950.20000 INR
|300 USD
|25,140.24000 INR
|500 USD
|41,900.40000 INR
|600 USD
|50,280.48000 INR
|1000 USD
|83,800.80000 INR
|2000 USD
|167,601.60000 INR
|5000 USD
|419,004.00000 INR
|10000 USD
|838,008.00000 INR
|25000 USD
|2,095,020.00000 INR
|50000 USD
|4,190,040.00000 INR
|100000 USD
|8,380,080.00000 INR
|1000000 USD
|83,800,800.00000 INR
|1000000000 USD
|83,800,800,000.00000 INR
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / US Dollar
|1 INR
|0.01193 USD
|5 INR
|0.05967 USD
|10 INR
|0.11933 USD
|20 INR
|0.23866 USD
|50 INR
|0.59666 USD
|100 INR
|1.19331 USD
|250 INR
|2.98328 USD
|500 INR
|5.96655 USD
|1000 INR
|11.93310 USD
|2000 INR
|23.86620 USD
|5000 INR
|59.66550 USD
|10000 INR
|119.33100 USD
|25000 INR
|298.32750 USD
|50000 INR
|596.65500 USD
|100000 INR
|1,193.31000 USD
|200000 INR
|2,386.62000 USD
|1000000 INR
|11,933.10000 USD
|5000000 INR
|59,665.50000 USD
|10000000 INR
|119,331.00000 USD