5 US dollars to Indian rupees

Convert USD to INR at the real exchange rate

5 usd
419.00 inr

$1.000 USD = ₹83.80 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
USD to INR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High83.800883.8008
Low83.435683.0402
Average83.625383.4903
Change0.37%0.53%
1 USD to INR stats

The performance of USD to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 83.8008 and a 30 day low of 83.4356. This means the 30 day average was 83.6253. The change for USD to INR was 0.37.

The performance of USD to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 83.8008 and a 90 day low of 83.0402. This means the 90 day average was 83.4903. The change for USD to INR was 0.53.

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

How to convert US dollars to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Indian Rupee
1 USD83.80080 INR
5 USD419.00400 INR
10 USD838.00800 INR
20 USD1,676.01600 INR
50 USD4,190.04000 INR
100 USD8,380.08000 INR
250 USD20,950.20000 INR
300 USD25,140.24000 INR
500 USD41,900.40000 INR
600 USD50,280.48000 INR
1000 USD83,800.80000 INR
2000 USD167,601.60000 INR
5000 USD419,004.00000 INR
10000 USD838,008.00000 INR
25000 USD2,095,020.00000 INR
50000 USD4,190,040.00000 INR
100000 USD8,380,080.00000 INR
1000000 USD83,800,800.00000 INR
1000000000 USD83,800,800,000.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / US Dollar
1 INR0.01193 USD
5 INR0.05967 USD
10 INR0.11933 USD
20 INR0.23866 USD
50 INR0.59666 USD
100 INR1.19331 USD
250 INR2.98328 USD
500 INR5.96655 USD
1000 INR11.93310 USD
2000 INR23.86620 USD
5000 INR59.66550 USD
10000 INR119.33100 USD
25000 INR298.32750 USD
50000 INR596.65500 USD
100000 INR1,193.31000 USD
200000 INR2,386.62000 USD
1000000 INR11,933.10000 USD
5000000 INR59,665.50000 USD
10000000 INR119,331.00000 USD