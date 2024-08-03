US dollar to Indian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Indian rupees is currently 83.801 today, reflecting a 0.023% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.092% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Indian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 83.801 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 83.667 on 31-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a 0.049% increase in value.