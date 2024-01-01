New Taiwan dollars to Russian rubles today

Convert TWD to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
2,601.75 rub

NT$1.000 TWD = руб2.602 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:39
TWD to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.72602.8590
Low2.58902.5817
Average2.66502.7284
Change-3.92%-7.82%
1 TWD to RUB stats

The performance of TWD to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.7260 and a 30 day low of 2.5890. This means the 30 day average was 2.6650. The change for TWD to RUB was -3.92.

The performance of TWD to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8590 and a 90 day low of 2.5817. This means the 90 day average was 2.7284. The change for TWD to RUB was -7.82.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 TWD2.60175 RUB
5 TWD13.00875 RUB
10 TWD26.01750 RUB
20 TWD52.03500 RUB
50 TWD130.08750 RUB
100 TWD260.17500 RUB
250 TWD650.43750 RUB
500 TWD1,300.87500 RUB
1000 TWD2,601.75000 RUB
2000 TWD5,203.50000 RUB
5000 TWD13,008.75000 RUB
10000 TWD26,017.50000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / New Taiwan Dollar
1 RUB0.38436 TWD
5 RUB1.92179 TWD
10 RUB3.84357 TWD
20 RUB7.68714 TWD
50 RUB19.21785 TWD
100 RUB38.43570 TWD
250 RUB96.08925 TWD
500 RUB192.17850 TWD
1000 RUB384.35700 TWD
2000 RUB768.71400 TWD
5000 RUB1,921.78500 TWD
10000 RUB3,843.57000 TWD