New Taiwan dollars to Sri Lankan rupees today
Convert TWD to LKR at the real exchange rate
|1 TWD to LKR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|9.3682
|9.4345
|Low
|9.1991
|9.1991
|Average
|9.2648
|9.3138
|Change
|-1.81%
|-0.54%
1 TWD to LKR stats
The performance of TWD to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.3682 and a 30 day low of 9.1991. This means the 30 day average was 9.2648. The change for TWD to LKR was -1.81.
The performance of TWD to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.4345 and a 90 day low of 9.1991. This means the 90 day average was 9.3138. The change for TWD to LKR was -0.54.
|Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
|1 TWD
|9.19910 LKR
|5 TWD
|45.99550 LKR
|10 TWD
|91.99100 LKR
|20 TWD
|183.98200 LKR
|50 TWD
|459.95500 LKR
|100 TWD
|919.91000 LKR
|250 TWD
|2,299.77500 LKR
|500 TWD
|4,599.55000 LKR
|1000 TWD
|9,199.10000 LKR
|2000 TWD
|18,398.20000 LKR
|5000 TWD
|45,995.50000 LKR
|10000 TWD
|91,991.00000 LKR