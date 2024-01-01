New Taiwan dollars to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert TWD to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
9,199.10 lkr

NT$1.000 TWD = Sr9.199 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TWD to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.36829.4345
Low9.19919.1991
Average9.26489.3138
Change-1.81%-0.54%
1 TWD to LKR stats

The performance of TWD to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.3682 and a 30 day low of 9.1991. This means the 30 day average was 9.2648. The change for TWD to LKR was -1.81.

The performance of TWD to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.4345 and a 90 day low of 9.1991. This means the 90 day average was 9.3138. The change for TWD to LKR was -0.54.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 TWD9.19910 LKR
5 TWD45.99550 LKR
10 TWD91.99100 LKR
20 TWD183.98200 LKR
50 TWD459.95500 LKR
100 TWD919.91000 LKR
250 TWD2,299.77500 LKR
500 TWD4,599.55000 LKR
1000 TWD9,199.10000 LKR
2000 TWD18,398.20000 LKR
5000 TWD45,995.50000 LKR
10000 TWD91,991.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / New Taiwan Dollar
1 LKR0.10871 TWD
5 LKR0.54353 TWD
10 LKR1.08706 TWD
20 LKR2.17412 TWD
50 LKR5.43530 TWD
100 LKR10.87060 TWD
250 LKR27.17650 TWD
500 LKR54.35300 TWD
1000 LKR108.70600 TWD
2000 LKR217.41200 TWD
5000 LKR543.53000 TWD
10000 LKR1,087.06000 TWD