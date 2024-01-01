New Taiwan dollars to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert TWD to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
9.317 kwd

NT$1.000 TWD = ك0.009317 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
TWD to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00940.0096
Low0.00930.0093
Average0.00940.0094
Change-1.19%-1.88%
1 TWD to KWD stats

The performance of TWD to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0094 and a 30 day low of 0.0093. This means the 30 day average was 0.0094. The change for TWD to KWD was -1.19.

The performance of TWD to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0096 and a 90 day low of 0.0093. This means the 90 day average was 0.0094. The change for TWD to KWD was -1.88.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 TWD0.00932 KWD
5 TWD0.04658 KWD
10 TWD0.09317 KWD
20 TWD0.18634 KWD
50 TWD0.46585 KWD
100 TWD0.93169 KWD
250 TWD2.32923 KWD
500 TWD4.65847 KWD
1000 TWD9.31693 KWD
2000 TWD18.63386 KWD
5000 TWD46.58465 KWD
10000 TWD93.16930 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 KWD107.33100 TWD
5 KWD536.65500 TWD
10 KWD1,073.31000 TWD
20 KWD2,146.62000 TWD
50 KWD5,366.55000 TWD
100 KWD10,733.10000 TWD
250 KWD26,832.75000 TWD
500 KWD53,665.50000 TWD
1000 KWD107,331.00000 TWD
2000 KWD214,662.00000 TWD
5000 KWD536,655.00000 TWD
10000 KWD1,073,310.00000 TWD