100 New Taiwan dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert TWD to KWD at the real exchange rate

100 twd
0.958 kwd

1.00000 TWD = 0.00958 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:22 UTC
TWD to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 KWD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 TWD0.00958 KWD
5 TWD0.04791 KWD
10 TWD0.09582 KWD
20 TWD0.19164 KWD
50 TWD0.47911 KWD
100 TWD0.95822 KWD
250 TWD2.39555 KWD
500 TWD4.79110 KWD
1000 TWD9.58221 KWD
2000 TWD19.16442 KWD
5000 TWD47.91105 KWD
10000 TWD95.82210 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 KWD104.36000 TWD
5 KWD521.80000 TWD
10 KWD1043.60000 TWD
20 KWD2087.20000 TWD
50 KWD5218.00000 TWD
100 KWD10436.00000 TWD
250 KWD26090.00000 TWD
500 KWD52180.00000 TWD
1000 KWD104360.00000 TWD
2000 KWD208720.00000 TWD
5000 KWD521800.00000 TWD
10000 KWD1043600.00000 TWD