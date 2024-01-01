10 thousand Kuwaiti dinars to New Taiwan dollars

Convert KWD to TWD at the real exchange rate

10,000 kwd
1,018,260.00 twd

1.00000 KWD = 101.82600 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 KWD101.82600 TWD
5 KWD509.13000 TWD
10 KWD1018.26000 TWD
20 KWD2036.52000 TWD
50 KWD5091.30000 TWD
100 KWD10182.60000 TWD
250 KWD25456.50000 TWD
500 KWD50913.00000 TWD
1000 KWD101826.00000 TWD
2000 KWD203652.00000 TWD
5000 KWD509130.00000 TWD
10000 KWD1018260.00000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 TWD0.00982 KWD
5 TWD0.04910 KWD
10 TWD0.09821 KWD
20 TWD0.19641 KWD
50 TWD0.49103 KWD
100 TWD0.98206 KWD
250 TWD2.45516 KWD
500 TWD4.91031 KWD
1000 TWD9.82063 KWD
2000 TWD19.64126 KWD
5000 TWD49.10315 KWD
10000 TWD98.20630 KWD