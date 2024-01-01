10 thousand Kuwaiti dinars to New Taiwan dollars

Convert KWD to TWD at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = NT$104.6 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:27
KWD to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

TWD
1 KWD to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High105.1500107.5600
Low103.5830103.5830
Average104.5607105.2093
Change-0.43%-2.53%
1 KWD to TWD stats

The performance of KWD to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 105.1500 and a 30 day low of 103.5830. This means the 30 day average was 104.5607. The change for KWD to TWD was -0.43.

The performance of KWD to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 107.5600 and a 90 day low of 103.5830. This means the 90 day average was 105.2093. The change for KWD to TWD was -2.53.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 KWD104.64400 TWD
5 KWD523.22000 TWD
10 KWD1,046.44000 TWD
20 KWD2,092.88000 TWD
50 KWD5,232.20000 TWD
100 KWD10,464.40000 TWD
250 KWD26,161.00000 TWD
500 KWD52,322.00000 TWD
1000 KWD104,644.00000 TWD
2000 KWD209,288.00000 TWD
5000 KWD523,220.00000 TWD
10000 KWD1,046,440.00000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 TWD0.00956 KWD
5 TWD0.04778 KWD
10 TWD0.09556 KWD
20 TWD0.19112 KWD
50 TWD0.47781 KWD
100 TWD0.95562 KWD
250 TWD2.38905 KWD
500 TWD4.77810 KWD
1000 TWD9.55619 KWD
2000 TWD19.11238 KWD
5000 TWD47.78095 KWD
10000 TWD95.56190 KWD