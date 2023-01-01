1 New Taiwan dollar to Cambodian riels

Convert TWD to KHR at the real exchange rate

1 twd
127.94 khr

1.00000 TWD = 127.93700 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:18 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 KHR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Cambodian Riel
1 TWD127.93700 KHR
5 TWD639.68500 KHR
10 TWD1279.37000 KHR
20 TWD2558.74000 KHR
50 TWD6396.85000 KHR
100 TWD12793.70000 KHR
250 TWD31984.25000 KHR
500 TWD63968.50000 KHR
1000 TWD127937.00000 KHR
2000 TWD255874.00000 KHR
5000 TWD639685.00000 KHR
10000 TWD1279370.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / New Taiwan Dollar
1 KHR0.00782 TWD
5 KHR0.03908 TWD
10 KHR0.07816 TWD
20 KHR0.15633 TWD
50 KHR0.39082 TWD
100 KHR0.78164 TWD
250 KHR1.95409 TWD
500 KHR3.90819 TWD
1000 KHR7.81638 TWD
2000 KHR15.63276 TWD
5000 KHR39.08190 TWD
10000 KHR78.16380 TWD