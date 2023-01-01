1 New Taiwan dollar to Cambodian riels

Convert TWD to KHR at the real exchange rate

1 twd
131.29 khr

1.00000 TWD = 131.29000 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Cambodian Riel
1 TWD131.29000 KHR
5 TWD656.45000 KHR
10 TWD1312.90000 KHR
20 TWD2625.80000 KHR
50 TWD6564.50000 KHR
100 TWD13129.00000 KHR
250 TWD32822.50000 KHR
500 TWD65645.00000 KHR
1000 TWD131290.00000 KHR
2000 TWD262580.00000 KHR
5000 TWD656450.00000 KHR
10000 TWD1312900.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / New Taiwan Dollar
1 KHR0.00762 TWD
5 KHR0.03808 TWD
10 KHR0.07617 TWD
20 KHR0.15233 TWD
50 KHR0.38084 TWD
100 KHR0.76167 TWD
250 KHR1.90419 TWD
500 KHR3.80837 TWD
1000 KHR7.61674 TWD
2000 KHR15.23348 TWD
5000 KHR38.08370 TWD
10000 KHR76.16740 TWD