20 Cambodian riels to New Taiwan dollars

Convert KHR to TWD at the real exchange rate

20 khr
0.15 twd

1.00000 KHR = 0.00768 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / New Taiwan Dollar
1 KHR0.00768 TWD
5 KHR0.03838 TWD
10 KHR0.07676 TWD
20 KHR0.15352 TWD
50 KHR0.38379 TWD
100 KHR0.76758 TWD
250 KHR1.91895 TWD
500 KHR3.83790 TWD
1000 KHR7.67580 TWD
2000 KHR15.35160 TWD
5000 KHR38.37900 TWD
10000 KHR76.75800 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Cambodian Riel
1 TWD130.28000 KHR
5 TWD651.40000 KHR
10 TWD1302.80000 KHR
20 TWD2605.60000 KHR
50 TWD6514.00000 KHR
100 TWD13028.00000 KHR
250 TWD32570.00000 KHR
500 TWD65140.00000 KHR
1000 TWD130280.00000 KHR
2000 TWD260560.00000 KHR
5000 TWD651400.00000 KHR
10000 TWD1302800.00000 KHR