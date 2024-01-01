New Taiwan dollars to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert TWD to ETB at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
2,119.12 etb

NT$1.000 TWD = Br2.119 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
TWD to ETB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.41492.4149
Low1.75261.7526
Average1.87521.8071
Change19.34%19.89%
1 TWD to ETB stats

The performance of TWD to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.4149 and a 30 day low of 1.7526. This means the 30 day average was 1.8752. The change for TWD to ETB was 19.34.

The performance of TWD to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.4149 and a 90 day low of 1.7526. This means the 90 day average was 1.8071. The change for TWD to ETB was 19.89.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Ethiopian Birr
1 TWD2.11912 ETB
5 TWD10.59560 ETB
10 TWD21.19120 ETB
20 TWD42.38240 ETB
50 TWD105.95600 ETB
100 TWD211.91200 ETB
250 TWD529.78000 ETB
500 TWD1,059.56000 ETB
1000 TWD2,119.12000 ETB
2000 TWD4,238.24000 ETB
5000 TWD10,595.60000 ETB
10000 TWD21,191.20000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / New Taiwan Dollar
1 ETB0.47189 TWD
5 ETB2.35947 TWD
10 ETB4.71893 TWD
20 ETB9.43786 TWD
50 ETB23.59465 TWD
100 ETB47.18930 TWD
250 ETB117.97325 TWD
500 ETB235.94650 TWD
1000 ETB471.89300 TWD
2000 ETB943.78600 TWD
5000 ETB2,359.46500 TWD
10000 ETB4,718.93000 TWD