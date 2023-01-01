1 New Taiwan dollar to Ethiopian birrs

Convert TWD to ETB at the real exchange rate

1 twd
1.73 etb

1.00000 TWD = 1.72700 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:45 UTC
TWD to ETB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 ETB
Mid market rate

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Ethiopian Birr
1 TWD1.72700 ETB
5 TWD8.63500 ETB
10 TWD17.27000 ETB
20 TWD34.54000 ETB
50 TWD86.35000 ETB
100 TWD172.70000 ETB
250 TWD431.75000 ETB
500 TWD863.50000 ETB
1000 TWD1727.00000 ETB
2000 TWD3454.00000 ETB
5000 TWD8635.00000 ETB
10000 TWD17270.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / New Taiwan Dollar
1 ETB0.57904 TWD
5 ETB2.89519 TWD
10 ETB5.79038 TWD
20 ETB11.58076 TWD
50 ETB28.95190 TWD
100 ETB57.90380 TWD
250 ETB144.75950 TWD
500 ETB289.51900 TWD
1000 ETB579.03800 TWD
2000 ETB1158.07600 TWD
5000 ETB2895.19000 TWD
10000 ETB5790.38000 TWD