New Taiwan dollars to Czech korunas today

Convert TWD to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
707.11 czk

NT$1.000 TWD = Kč0.7071 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:20
TWD to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.71910.7208
Low0.70570.6980
Average0.71240.7112
Change-0.98%-1.73%
1 TWD to CZK stats

The performance of TWD to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7191 and a 30 day low of 0.7057. This means the 30 day average was 0.7124. The change for TWD to CZK was -0.98.

The performance of TWD to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7208 and a 90 day low of 0.6980. This means the 90 day average was 0.7112. The change for TWD to CZK was -1.73.

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.5417.805145.310.916
1 SGD0.75510.591.0471.1635.889109.6390.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7751.9719.982185.831.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.115.623104.6860.66

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 TWD0.70711 CZK
5 TWD3.53557 CZK
10 TWD7.07114 CZK
20 TWD14.14228 CZK
50 TWD35.35570 CZK
100 TWD70.71140 CZK
250 TWD176.77850 CZK
500 TWD353.55700 CZK
1000 TWD707.11400 CZK
2000 TWD1,414.22800 CZK
5000 TWD3,535.57000 CZK
10000 TWD7,071.14000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / New Taiwan Dollar
1 CZK1.41420 TWD
5 CZK7.07100 TWD
10 CZK14.14200 TWD
20 CZK28.28400 TWD
50 CZK70.71000 TWD
100 CZK141.42000 TWD
250 CZK353.55000 TWD
500 CZK707.10000 TWD
1000 CZK1,414.20000 TWD
2000 CZK2,828.40000 TWD
5000 CZK7,071.00000 TWD
10000 CZK14,142.00000 TWD