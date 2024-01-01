New Taiwan dollars to Bahraini dinars today

Convert TWD to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
11.494 bhd

NT$1.000 TWD = .د.ب0.01149 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:18
TWD to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01160.0117
Low0.01150.0115
Average0.01150.0116
Change-0.99%-1.32%
1 TWD to BHD stats

The performance of TWD to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0116 and a 30 day low of 0.0115. This means the 30 day average was 0.0115. The change for TWD to BHD was -0.99.

The performance of TWD to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0117 and a 90 day low of 0.0115. This means the 90 day average was 0.0116. The change for TWD to BHD was -1.32.

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3260.7821.3881.5427.805145.250.916
1 SGD0.75410.591.0471.1635.888109.5810.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7751.9719.979185.7091.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.1115.621104.6130.66

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 TWD0.01149 BHD
5 TWD0.05747 BHD
10 TWD0.11494 BHD
20 TWD0.22987 BHD
50 TWD0.57469 BHD
100 TWD1.14937 BHD
250 TWD2.87343 BHD
500 TWD5.74685 BHD
1000 TWD11.49370 BHD
2000 TWD22.98740 BHD
5000 TWD57.46850 BHD
10000 TWD114.93700 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 BHD87.00400 TWD
5 BHD435.02000 TWD
10 BHD870.04000 TWD
20 BHD1,740.08000 TWD
50 BHD4,350.20000 TWD
100 BHD8,700.40000 TWD
250 BHD21,751.00000 TWD
500 BHD43,502.00000 TWD
1000 BHD87,004.00000 TWD
2000 BHD174,008.00000 TWD
5000 BHD435,020.00000 TWD
10000 BHD870,040.00000 TWD