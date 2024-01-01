5 Bahraini dinars to New Taiwan dollars

Convert BHD to TWD at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = NT$85.94 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:16
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TWD
1 BHD to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High86.372786.3727
Low84.629883.8254
Average85.303285.0250
Change1.10%1.35%
1 BHD to TWD stats

The performance of BHD to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 86.3727 and a 30 day low of 84.6298. This means the 30 day average was 85.3032. The change for BHD to TWD was 1.10.

The performance of BHD to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 86.3727 and a 90 day low of 83.8254. This means the 90 day average was 85.0250. The change for BHD to TWD was 1.35.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Bahraini dinars to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 BHD85.94240 TWD
5 BHD429.71200 TWD
10 BHD859.42400 TWD
20 BHD1,718.84800 TWD
50 BHD4,297.12000 TWD
100 BHD8,594.24000 TWD
250 BHD21,485.60000 TWD
500 BHD42,971.20000 TWD
1000 BHD85,942.40000 TWD
2000 BHD171,884.80000 TWD
5000 BHD429,712.00000 TWD
10000 BHD859,424.00000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 TWD0.01164 BHD
5 TWD0.05818 BHD
10 TWD0.11636 BHD
20 TWD0.23271 BHD
50 TWD0.58179 BHD
100 TWD1.16357 BHD
250 TWD2.90893 BHD
500 TWD5.81785 BHD
1000 TWD11.63570 BHD
2000 TWD23.27140 BHD
5000 TWD58.17850 BHD
10000 TWD116.35700 BHD