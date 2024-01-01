Tongan paʻangas to Swedish kronor today

Convert TOP to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
4,549.49 sek

T$1.000 TOP = kr4.549 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:45
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TOP to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TOP to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.62814.6426
Low4.45124.4220
Average4.55104.5431
Change0.18%-2.01%
View full history

1 TOP to SEK stats

The performance of TOP to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.6281 and a 30 day low of 4.4512. This means the 30 day average was 4.5510. The change for TOP to SEK was 0.18.

The performance of TOP to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.6426 and a 90 day low of 4.4220. This means the 90 day average was 4.5431. The change for TOP to SEK was -2.01.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3371.5141.6770.93421.158
1 GBP1.17211.279107.0761.7751.9661.09524.803
1 USD0.9170.782183.7381.3881.5380.85719.397
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.232

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻanga

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Swedish Krona
1 TOP4.54949 SEK
5 TOP22.74745 SEK
10 TOP45.49490 SEK
20 TOP90.98980 SEK
50 TOP227.47450 SEK
100 TOP454.94900 SEK
250 TOP1,137.37250 SEK
500 TOP2,274.74500 SEK
1000 TOP4,549.49000 SEK
2000 TOP9,098.98000 SEK
5000 TOP22,747.45000 SEK
10000 TOP45,494.90000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Tongan Paʻanga
1 SEK0.21981 TOP
5 SEK1.09903 TOP
10 SEK2.19805 TOP
20 SEK4.39610 TOP
50 SEK10.99025 TOP
100 SEK21.98050 TOP
250 SEK54.95125 TOP
500 SEK109.90250 TOP
1000 SEK219.80500 TOP
2000 SEK439.61000 TOP
5000 SEK1,099.02500 TOP
10000 SEK2,198.05000 TOP