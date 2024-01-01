Tongan paʻangas to Georgian laris today

Convert TOP to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
1,164.49 gel

T$1.000 TOP = ₾1.164 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TOP to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TOP to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.18781.2441
Low1.13961.1339
Average1.16201.1821
Change-1.96%1.29%
View full history

1 TOP to GEL stats

The performance of TOP to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1878 and a 30 day low of 1.1396. This means the 30 day average was 1.1620. The change for TOP to GEL was -1.96.

The performance of TOP to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2441 and a 90 day low of 1.1339. This means the 90 day average was 1.1821. The change for TOP to GEL was 1.29.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3321.5141.6780.93521.135
1 GBP1.17311.279107.0921.7751.9671.09724.782
1 USD0.9170.782183.7181.3881.5380.85719.373
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻanga

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Georgian Lari
1 TOP1.16449 GEL
5 TOP5.82245 GEL
10 TOP11.64490 GEL
20 TOP23.28980 GEL
50 TOP58.22450 GEL
100 TOP116.44900 GEL
250 TOP291.12250 GEL
500 TOP582.24500 GEL
1000 TOP1,164.49000 GEL
2000 TOP2,328.98000 GEL
5000 TOP5,822.45000 GEL
10000 TOP11,644.90000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Tongan Paʻanga
1 GEL0.85875 TOP
5 GEL4.29374 TOP
10 GEL8.58747 TOP
20 GEL17.17494 TOP
50 GEL42.93735 TOP
100 GEL85.87470 TOP
250 GEL214.68675 TOP
500 GEL429.37350 TOP
1000 GEL858.74700 TOP
2000 GEL1,717.49400 TOP
5000 GEL4,293.73500 TOP
10000 GEL8,587.47000 TOP