1 Georgian lari to Tongan paʻangas

Convert GEL to TOP at the real exchange rate

1 gel
0.89 top

1.00000 GEL = 0.88760 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:38 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GEL to TOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 TOP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866851.04887.18011.432981.646630.962218.5265
1GBP1.153611.209100.5731.653131.89961.1121.3727
1USD0.95420.82713183.18711.367351.571220.918117.678
1INR0.01147050.009943010.012021110.0164370.01888770.01103660.212509

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian lari

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Tongan Paʻanga
1 GEL0.88760 TOP
5 GEL4.43802 TOP
10 GEL8.87603 TOP
20 GEL17.75206 TOP
50 GEL44.38015 TOP
100 GEL88.76030 TOP
250 GEL221.90075 TOP
500 GEL443.80150 TOP
1000 GEL887.60300 TOP
2000 GEL1775.20600 TOP
5000 GEL4438.01500 TOP
10000 GEL8876.03000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Georgian Lari
1 TOP1.12663 GEL
5 TOP5.63315 GEL
10 TOP11.26630 GEL
20 TOP22.53260 GEL
50 TOP56.33150 GEL
100 TOP112.66300 GEL
250 TOP281.65750 GEL
500 TOP563.31500 GEL
1000 TOP1126.63000 GEL
2000 TOP2253.26000 GEL
5000 TOP5633.15000 GEL
10000 TOP11266.30000 GEL