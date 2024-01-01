Tongan paʻangas to Czech korunas today

Convert TOP to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
9,967.11 czk

T$1.000 TOP = Kč9.967 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:36
TOP to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.073010.1259
Low9.84479.5928
Average9.95819.8830
Change-0.83%-0.03%
1 TOP to CZK stats

The performance of TOP to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.0730 and a 30 day low of 9.8447. This means the 30 day average was 9.9581. The change for TOP to CZK was -0.83.

The performance of TOP to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.1259 and a 90 day low of 9.5928. This means the 90 day average was 9.8830. The change for TOP to CZK was -0.03.

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Czech Republic Koruna
1 TOP9.96711 CZK
5 TOP49.83555 CZK
10 TOP99.67110 CZK
20 TOP199.34220 CZK
50 TOP498.35550 CZK
100 TOP996.71100 CZK
250 TOP2,491.77750 CZK
500 TOP4,983.55500 CZK
1000 TOP9,967.11000 CZK
2000 TOP19,934.22000 CZK
5000 TOP49,835.55000 CZK
10000 TOP99,671.10000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Tongan Paʻanga
1 CZK0.10033 TOP
5 CZK0.50165 TOP
10 CZK1.00330 TOP
20 CZK2.00660 TOP
50 CZK5.01650 TOP
100 CZK10.03300 TOP
250 CZK25.08250 TOP
500 CZK50.16500 TOP
1000 CZK100.33000 TOP
2000 CZK200.66000 TOP
5000 CZK501.65000 TOP
10000 CZK1,003.30000 TOP