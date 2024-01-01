5 Czech korunas to Tongan paʻangas

Convert CZK to TOP at the real exchange rate

5 czk
0.49 top

1.00000 CZK = 0.09890 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Czech korunas to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Tongan Paʻanga
1 CZK0.09890 TOP
5 CZK0.49451 TOP
10 CZK0.98902 TOP
20 CZK1.97804 TOP
50 CZK4.94510 TOP
100 CZK9.89019 TOP
250 CZK24.72547 TOP
500 CZK49.45095 TOP
1000 CZK98.90190 TOP
2000 CZK197.80380 TOP
5000 CZK494.50950 TOP
10000 CZK989.01900 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Czech Republic Koruna
1 TOP10.11100 CZK
5 TOP50.55500 CZK
10 TOP101.11000 CZK
20 TOP202.22000 CZK
50 TOP505.55000 CZK
100 TOP1011.10000 CZK
250 TOP2527.75000 CZK
500 TOP5055.50000 CZK
1000 TOP10111.00000 CZK
2000 TOP20222.00000 CZK
5000 TOP50555.00000 CZK
10000 TOP101110.00000 CZK