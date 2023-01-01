10 thousand Tongan paʻangas to Czech korunas

Convert TOP to CZK at the real exchange rate

10,000 top
97,318.30 czk

1.00000 TOP = 9.73183 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:47 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TOP to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TOP → 0 CZK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86531.051787.55931.444981.661060.963118.929
1GBP1.1556711.21535101.1841.669831.919531.1130221.8745
1USD0.950850.822808183.2551.373951.57940.915717.9985
1INR0.01142080.009882990.012011310.01650290.01897070.01099870.216185

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻangas

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Czech Republic Koruna
1 TOP9.73183 CZK
5 TOP48.65915 CZK
10 TOP97.31830 CZK
20 TOP194.63660 CZK
50 TOP486.59150 CZK
100 TOP973.18300 CZK
250 TOP2432.95750 CZK
500 TOP4865.91500 CZK
1000 TOP9731.83000 CZK
2000 TOP19463.66000 CZK
5000 TOP48659.15000 CZK
10000 TOP97318.30000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Tongan Paʻanga
1 CZK0.10276 TOP
5 CZK0.51378 TOP
10 CZK1.02756 TOP
20 CZK2.05512 TOP
50 CZK5.13780 TOP
100 CZK10.27560 TOP
250 CZK25.68900 TOP
500 CZK51.37800 TOP
1000 CZK102.75600 TOP
2000 CZK205.51200 TOP
5000 CZK513.78000 TOP
10000 CZK1027.56000 TOP