5 Tunisian dinars to Israeli new sheqels

Convert TND to ILS at the real exchange rate

5 tnd
6.05 ils

1.00000 TND = 1.20933 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:19 UTC
TND to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 ILS
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 TND1.20933 ILS
5 TND6.04665 ILS
10 TND12.09330 ILS
20 TND24.18660 ILS
50 TND60.46650 ILS
100 TND120.93300 ILS
250 TND302.33250 ILS
500 TND604.66500 ILS
1000 TND1209.33000 ILS
2000 TND2418.66000 ILS
5000 TND6046.65000 ILS
10000 TND12093.30000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Tunisian Dinar
1 ILS0.82691 TND
5 ILS4.13453 TND
10 ILS8.26907 TND
20 ILS16.53814 TND
50 ILS41.34535 TND
100 ILS82.69070 TND
250 ILS206.72675 TND
500 ILS413.45350 TND
1000 ILS826.90700 TND
2000 ILS1653.81400 TND
5000 ILS4134.53500 TND
10000 ILS8269.07000 TND