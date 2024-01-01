5 Israeli new sheqels to Tunisian dinars

Convert ILS to TND at the real exchange rate

5 ils
4.075 tnd

₪1.000 ILS = DT0.8150 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to TND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.86290.8629
Low0.81500.8150
Average0.84640.8431
Change-2.54%-3.31%
1 ILS to TND stats

The performance of ILS to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8629 and a 30 day low of 0.8150. This means the 30 day average was 0.8464. The change for ILS to TND was -2.54.

The performance of ILS to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8629 and a 90 day low of 0.8150. This means the 90 day average was 0.8431. The change for ILS to TND was -3.31.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Tunisian Dinar
1 ILS0.81495 TND
5 ILS4.07476 TND
10 ILS8.14951 TND
20 ILS16.29902 TND
50 ILS40.74755 TND
100 ILS81.49510 TND
250 ILS203.73775 TND
500 ILS407.47550 TND
1000 ILS814.95100 TND
2000 ILS1,629.90200 TND
5000 ILS4,074.75500 TND
10000 ILS8,149.51000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 TND1.22707 ILS
5 TND6.13535 ILS
10 TND12.27070 ILS
20 TND24.54140 ILS
50 TND61.35350 ILS
100 TND122.70700 ILS
250 TND306.76750 ILS
500 TND613.53500 ILS
1000 TND1,227.07000 ILS
2000 TND2,454.14000 ILS
5000 TND6,135.35000 ILS
10000 TND12,270.70000 ILS