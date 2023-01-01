10 Tunisian dinars to Israeli new sheqels

Convert TND to ILS at the real exchange rate

10 tnd
12.08 ils

1.00000 TND = 1.20842 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:18 UTC
TND to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 ILS
Mid market rate

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86521.050687.49451.444151.661820.9632518.8939
1GBP1.155811.2142101.1191.669041.920591.1133321.8361
1USD0.951850.823588183.28051.37461.581780.9169517.9839
1INR0.01142930.009889320.012007610.01650570.01899340.01101040.215944

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 TND1.20842 ILS
5 TND6.04210 ILS
10 TND12.08420 ILS
20 TND24.16840 ILS
50 TND60.42100 ILS
100 TND120.84200 ILS
250 TND302.10500 ILS
500 TND604.21000 ILS
1000 TND1208.42000 ILS
2000 TND2416.84000 ILS
5000 TND6042.10000 ILS
10000 TND12084.20000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Tunisian Dinar
1 ILS0.82753 TND
5 ILS4.13765 TND
10 ILS8.27530 TND
20 ILS16.55060 TND
50 ILS41.37650 TND
100 ILS82.75300 TND
250 ILS206.88250 TND
500 ILS413.76500 TND
1000 ILS827.53000 TND
2000 ILS1655.06000 TND
5000 ILS4137.65000 TND
10000 ILS8275.30000 TND