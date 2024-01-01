Tajikistani somonis to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert TJS to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
356.37 ils

SM1.000 TJS = ₪0.3564 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:53
TJS to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.35820.3582
Low0.33250.3325
Average0.34310.3433
Change4.66%4.99%
1 TJS to ILS stats

The performance of TJS to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3582 and a 30 day low of 0.3325. This means the 30 day average was 0.3431. The change for TJS to ILS was 4.66.

The performance of TJS to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3582 and a 90 day low of 0.3325. This means the 90 day average was 0.3433. The change for TJS to ILS was 4.99.

1 EUR10.8521.0991.3331.5131.6760.93721.052
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1431.7751.9661.09924.697
1 USD0.9170.782183.7651.3881.5370.85919.308
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Israeli New Sheqel
1 TJS0.35637 ILS
5 TJS1.78187 ILS
10 TJS3.56373 ILS
20 TJS7.12746 ILS
50 TJS17.81865 ILS
100 TJS35.63730 ILS
250 TJS89.09325 ILS
500 TJS178.18650 ILS
1000 TJS356.37300 ILS
2000 TJS712.74600 ILS
5000 TJS1,781.86500 ILS
10000 TJS3,563.73000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Tajikistani Somoni
1 ILS2.80605 TJS
5 ILS14.03025 TJS
10 ILS28.06050 TJS
20 ILS56.12100 TJS
50 ILS140.30250 TJS
100 ILS280.60500 TJS
250 ILS701.51250 TJS
500 ILS1,403.02500 TJS
1000 ILS2,806.05000 TJS
2000 ILS5,612.10000 TJS
5000 ILS14,030.25000 TJS
10000 ILS28,060.50000 TJS