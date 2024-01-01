1 thousand Israeli new sheqels to Tajikistani somonis

Convert ILS to TJS at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
2,801.88 tjs

₪1.000 ILS = SM2.802 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to TJS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.00753.0075
Low2.79172.7917
Average2.91872.9155
Change-3.27%-4.90%
1 ILS to TJS stats

The performance of ILS to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.0075 and a 30 day low of 2.7917. This means the 30 day average was 2.9187. The change for ILS to TJS was -3.27.

The performance of ILS to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.0075 and a 90 day low of 2.7917. This means the 90 day average was 2.9155. The change for ILS to TJS was -4.90.

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Tajikistani Somoni
1 ILS2.80188 TJS
5 ILS14.00940 TJS
10 ILS28.01880 TJS
20 ILS56.03760 TJS
50 ILS140.09400 TJS
100 ILS280.18800 TJS
250 ILS700.47000 TJS
500 ILS1,400.94000 TJS
1000 ILS2,801.88000 TJS
2000 ILS5,603.76000 TJS
5000 ILS14,009.40000 TJS
10000 ILS28,018.80000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Israeli New Sheqel
1 TJS0.35690 ILS
5 TJS1.78452 ILS
10 TJS3.56903 ILS
20 TJS7.13806 ILS
50 TJS17.84515 ILS
100 TJS35.69030 ILS
250 TJS89.22575 ILS
500 TJS178.45150 ILS
1000 TJS356.90300 ILS
2000 TJS713.80600 ILS
5000 TJS1,784.51500 ILS
10000 TJS3,569.03000 ILS