1 Tajikistani somoni to Czech korunas

Convert TJS to CZK at the real exchange rate

1 tjs
2.12 czk

1.00000 TJS = 2.12043 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:45 UTC
TJS to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TJS → 0 CZK
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Czech Republic Koruna
1 TJS2.12043 CZK
5 TJS10.60215 CZK
10 TJS21.20430 CZK
20 TJS42.40860 CZK
50 TJS106.02150 CZK
100 TJS212.04300 CZK
250 TJS530.10750 CZK
500 TJS1060.21500 CZK
1000 TJS2120.43000 CZK
2000 TJS4240.86000 CZK
5000 TJS10602.15000 CZK
10000 TJS21204.30000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Tajikistani Somoni
1 CZK0.47160 TJS
5 CZK2.35801 TJS
10 CZK4.71603 TJS
20 CZK9.43206 TJS
50 CZK23.58015 TJS
100 CZK47.16030 TJS
250 CZK117.90075 TJS
500 CZK235.80150 TJS
1000 CZK471.60300 TJS
2000 CZK943.20600 TJS
5000 CZK2358.01500 TJS
10000 CZK4716.03000 TJS